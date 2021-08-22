Six people injured following vehicle accident in Henderson Co. Saturday

Henderson Co. (KWQC) - Six people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a vehicle accident in Henderson County Saturday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police (ISP). Police said the accident happened around 1:51 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on 700 E at 750 N in Henderson County. A Ford F150 was traveling south bound in the same area when the Nissan Altima failed to yield, turning left on 750 N, striking the truck.

The release said all four occupants of the Altima, two women, a man, and a 5-year-old child, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The two occupants of the truck, a man and a 4-year-old child, sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to ISP.

The driver of the Altima was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.