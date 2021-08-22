Advertisement

Six people injured following vehicle accident in Henderson Co. Saturday

Police said the accident happened around 1:51 p.m.
(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henderson Co. (KWQC) - Six people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a vehicle accident in Henderson County Saturday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police (ISP). Police said the accident happened around 1:51 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on 700 E at 750 N in Henderson County. A Ford F150 was traveling south bound in the same area when the Nissan Altima failed to yield, turning left on 750 N, striking the truck.

The release said all four occupants of the Altima, two women, a man, and a 5-year-old child, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The two occupants of the truck, a man and a 4-year-old child, sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to ISP.

The driver of the Altima was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?
TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?
Galva begins new chapter in Football with school’s first ever 8-man team
Galva begins new chapter in football with school’s first ever 8-man team

Latest News

Warm sunshine and less humidity for your Sunday. Highs in the 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast
The four-day Alternating Currents Festival continued Saturday in downtown Davenport, Rock...
Alternating Currents continues Saturday
The four-day Alternating Currents Festival continues Saturday in downtown Davenport, Rock...
Alternating Currents continues Saturday
Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30...
Davenport Police find about a dozen shell casings Saturday night