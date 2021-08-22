A Sunny Sunday Ahead

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- It took a while for things to clear out yesterday, but we’ll finally get a chance to enjoy some sunshine courtesy of high pressure moving into the region. Sunny skies, near normal temperatures and low humidity will make for a very pleasant day as highs reach the 80′s. Don’t get used to the fine conditions—there will be some changes ahead next week. More heat with highs in the 80′s to low 90′s, more humidity pushing the heat index to the triple digits, and periods of active weather with off and on showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Stay tuned for possible advisories/First Alert Days for excessive heat.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and less humidity. High: 86°. Wind: N 5-10 mph becoming SE.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: 68°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 91°. Heat index: 100°+. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.