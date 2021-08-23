90°+ Temperatures This Week

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- After a mild weekend, we turn our attention to the work week, and the next few days featuring sizzling heat, rising humidity and chances for rain. Look for highs reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s this afternoon, with readings in the lower to middle 90′s by Tuesday. The heat index could range from 95 to 105 degrees during the period. We’ll also see periodic showers and storms through the week, with readings in the 80′s to lower 90′s Wednesday through the weekend.

TODAY: Showers and storms ending, then scattered clouds. Warm and humid. High: 90°. Heat index to 100. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a showers and/or thunderstorms. High: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 93°. Heat index to 105. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

