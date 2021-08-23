Back to the 90s this week

Quad Cities, IA/IL - We are watching some scattered storms develop to our west this morning. If these can hold together, they would arrive in the QC between 9AM and noon. Otherwise heat and humidity will return today with hgihs in the 90s and feeling like the mid 90s. The rest of the week will be taken on a day-by-day case. Overnight storms/ring of fire type weather set up this week will have an impact on temps each day. Thus, if we are storm free, each day from Tuesday on, may end up in the mid 90s feeling like 100º+ or if we get storms and clouds, we will be stuck in the 80s. Please stay up to date with the forecast this week as some storms may be strong.

TODAY: Few AM storms. High: 90º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid. High: 93º.

