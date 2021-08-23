Advertisement

Barn damaged in fire in Dubque County Monday morning

Fire truck
Fire truck(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBUQUE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said a barn fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Monday morning may have been caused by lightning.

At 7:13 a.m. Monday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sherrill and Asbury fire department responded to the 19000 Hochrein Road for reports of a barn fully engulfed by fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner reported the barn contained several pieces of equipment and hay.

The fire is believed to have started by lightning from storms in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The total loss is estimated at $250,000 in damages and loss. No injuries were reported.

