Barn fire causes $250,000 in damage on Dubuque County farm

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A morning fire damaged several pieces of farm equipment and some hay in Dubuque County Monday. According to a news release, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and the Asbury Fire Department were notified around 7:13 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hochrein Rd.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning from storms in the area. The loss is estimated at $250,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

