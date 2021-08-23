Advertisement

Davenport seeking community input on concepts for flood resilience

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is ready for a final review of proposed flood resilience concepts after nearly 18 months of data collection, two founds of stakeholder and community input and analysis.

“The City has nine miles of opportunity,” officials said in a media release. “Results of the flood study reflect balance, address infrastructure improvements, provide direction for land use and mitigation, and reduce the expenditure of operational resources.”

Officials say one of the most anticipated outcomes of the proposed concept is one detour for river stages up to 22-feet and enhanced mitigation for bridge traffic.

“Whether individuals live in or outside the Mississippi River floodplain, the community’s feedback is vital in this final phase of the study,” officials said in the release. “Participants should expect to see refinement of the plan presented in wave two and be prepared to indicate their level of support for proposed solutions.”

The city encourages the public to watch the video presentation for data and background before viewing the proposed plan. The presentation recaps previous community feedback and the city’s experience at 18- and 22-feet river stages.

“The concepts presented reflect what we heard from the community and Davenport City Council,” Clay Merritt, Assistant Public Works Director, said. “We expect this final round of public comment to close on Sept. 15. Those comments will be synthesized into proposed concepts, and a final plan for flood resilience should be presented to Council in mid-November.”

Officials said the public can participate in the following ways:

Visit www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy and watch the video overview of conceptual plans and then take the survey.

Visit any of Davenport’s libraries and watch the video overview and take the survey using any open public computer.

Pick up a copy of the paper survey at one of Davenport’s library branches or printing from the website, host a watch party, completing the paper survey and returning the completed survey to one of the library branches.

Check-in with staff at an upcoming public event, suck as the Freight House Farmer’s Market on the patio from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market at Quinlan Court from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30...
Davenport police: Man shot Saturday night
Davenport Public Works says the traffic signals at Welcome Way and 42nd Street are not working...
Traffic signal on Welcome Way removed due to crash
6 people injured in Henderson County crash Saturday
Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla
Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed

Latest News

The Rockridge School District is sending kids home early this week because of the heat and...
Rockridge School District to dismiss early due to heat
The City of Davenport is ready for a final review of proposed flood resilience concepts after...
Davenport seeking community input on concepts for flood resilience
‘Gather for the Cure’ event will support Genesis Health System’s breast imaging voucher program
Fire truck
Barn damaged in fire in Dubque County Monday morning