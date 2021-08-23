Davenport seeking community input on concepts for flood resilience

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is ready for a final review of proposed flood resilience concepts after nearly 18 months of data collection, two founds of stakeholder and community input and analysis.

“The City has nine miles of opportunity,” officials said in a media release. “Results of the flood study reflect balance, address infrastructure improvements, provide direction for land use and mitigation, and reduce the expenditure of operational resources.”

Officials say one of the most anticipated outcomes of the proposed concept is one detour for river stages up to 22-feet and enhanced mitigation for bridge traffic.

“Whether individuals live in or outside the Mississippi River floodplain, the community’s feedback is vital in this final phase of the study,” officials said in the release. “Participants should expect to see refinement of the plan presented in wave two and be prepared to indicate their level of support for proposed solutions.”

The city encourages the public to watch the video presentation for data and background before viewing the proposed plan. The presentation recaps previous community feedback and the city’s experience at 18- and 22-feet river stages.

“The concepts presented reflect what we heard from the community and Davenport City Council,” Clay Merritt, Assistant Public Works Director, said. “We expect this final round of public comment to close on Sept. 15. Those comments will be synthesized into proposed concepts, and a final plan for flood resilience should be presented to Council in mid-November.”

Officials said the public can participate in the following ways:

Visit www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy and watch the video overview of conceptual plans and then take the survey.

Visit any of Davenport’s libraries and watch the video overview and take the survey using any open public computer.

Pick up a copy of the paper survey at one of Davenport’s library branches or printing from the website, host a watch party, completing the paper survey and returning the completed survey to one of the library branches.

Check-in with staff at an upcoming public event, suck as the Freight House Farmer’s Market on the patio from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market at Quinlan Court from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.