FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat & Humidity 8-24-21 to 8-26-21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and oppressive humidity.

Parts of the upper Midwest will experience unseasonably hot temperatures through much of the work week. Add high humidity levels to the mix, and some locations could see the heat index rise to well over 100 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for much of the region starting at Noon Tuesday and continuing until 8 PM Tuesday evening.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those individuals working or participating in outdoor activities.

Protect yourself, family and friends during this period. Drink plenty of fluids, wear light weight, light colored clothing, avoid strenuous activity, seek air-conditioning when possible, stay out of the sun, and be sure to check up on relatives and neighbors. The elderly, young children and pets are especially vulnerable to this type of heat.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

