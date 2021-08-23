Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat & Humidity 8-24-21 to 8-26-21

Heat Index could reach to 100°+
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and oppressive humidity.

Parts of the upper Midwest will experience unseasonably hot temperatures through much of the work week. Add high humidity levels to the mix, and some locations could see the heat index rise to well over 100 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for much of the region starting at Noon Tuesday and continuing until 8 PM Tuesday evening.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect Noon until 8 PM Tuesday
HEAT ADVISORY in effect Noon until 8 PM Tuesday(KWQC)

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those individuals working or participating in outdoor activities.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and...
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and oppressive humidity.(KWQC)

Protect yourself, family and friends during this period. Drink plenty of fluids, wear light weight, light colored clothing, avoid strenuous activity, seek air-conditioning when possible, stay out of the sun, and be sure to check up on relatives and neighbors. The elderly, young children and pets are especially vulnerable to this type of heat.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30...
Davenport police: Man shot Saturday night
Davenport Public Works says the traffic signals at Welcome Way and 42nd Street are not working...
Traffic signal on Welcome Way removed due to crash
6 people injured in Henderson County crash Saturday
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed
Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla
Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County reports 167 new cases of COVID-19 in three days
Phone scam
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam
The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus are holding a career fair Tuesday at the Davenport...
Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus hold career fair Tuesday
Monmouth College ready to tailgate for upcoming football games