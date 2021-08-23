‘Gather for the Cure’ event will support Genesis Health System’s breast imaging voucher program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gather for the Cure, a new event aimed at helping lower the financial barrier leading to essential breast imaging, will be held Oct. 2. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The event will celebrate survivorship, provide education and resources and support the Genesis Health System’s Voucher Program.

“Cost should not be a barrier to accessing what may be life-saving breast imaging,’’ Diane Koster, Genesis Women’s Health Grant Program Specialist, said in a media release. “Our goal with this event is to bring the Quad-Cities communities back together, to celebrate those who have survived and stand by those fighting, while remembering those we have lost.

“This inaugural event will lay the foundation to build a support plan for our community to fight breast cancer with the hope to continue for many years to come.’’

Koster said that because the Susan G. Komen organization no longer is providing financial support to voucher programs in the Quad-Cities region, there is a funding gap to fill.

The Genesis Foundation and the Jim Victor Vision Fund have made a commitment to continue support of the Genesis Voucher Program., the health system said in the release. All new and increased gifts for the Center for Breast Health may qualify for a 1:1 match by the Jim Victor Vision Fund. This program will allow individuals to receive mammograms and other life-saving breast imaging services at no cost.

“Support and donations of any amount are appreciated and could be life-saving for a breast health patient,’’ Koster said. “We can’t sit back and wait for another funding source to emerge. The need exists now.’’

In 2019 and 2020, 454 individuals benefited from the Genesis Voucher Program, according to the release.

The program covered 288 screening mammograms, 139 diagnostic breast mammograms and 109 diagnostic breast ultrasounds. A total of $76,700 in breast health services were covered, relieving the financial burden for those using the services, according to the release.

Gather for the Cure will kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 2 with live music, displays and information. Yard signs to celebrate survivors or those remembered will be available for purchase in advance of the event.

All funds raised will benefit Quad-Cities voucher programs and Quad-Cities women and men, according to the release.

For information about the event or the fundraising efforts, call Diane Koster at 563-421-3081 or go to www.genesishealth.com/gather.

