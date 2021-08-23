Advertisement

Monmouth College ready to tailgate for upcoming football games

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Tailgating and all its traditions will return to Monmouth College this season. The private college announced tailgate pre-game celebrations will be held in the school’s parking lot on the corner of Euclid Ave. and Fifth St. four hours before kickoff until 7 p.m. during home football games.

The parking lot will be used for the Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 home games. On Oct. 23, tailgating will be held in Pattee Hall parking lot for the Homecoming game.

“We look forward to welcoming our fans back to campus for tailgating,” said Monmouth Associate Vice President of Student Life and Co-Dean of Students Karen Ogorzalek. “Tailgating will be closely monitored by Monmouth College Campus Safety, and we will take all possible measures to ensure that our neighbors are not inconvenienced in any way by our fans or guests.”

The Monmouth football team opens its 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Wartburg College. The Fighting Scots’ first home game at April Zorn Memorial Stadium will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 against Grinnell College.

Guests will be expected to follow the College’s tailgating rules.

