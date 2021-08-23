Northbound, southbound lanes of Devils Glen Road at Tanglefoot Lane to close for water main installation

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, the outside northbound and southbound lanes of Devils Glen Road will be closed at Tanglefoot Lane for water main installation.

Bettendorf officials say it is expected to be closed for about two weeks.

The contractor for Iowa American Water will be boring a new water main under Devils Glen Road. Traffic will be directed to the inside lanes of Devils Glen Road in each direction. Expect delays in the area.

The start date and duration of the project are dependent on the weather.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.

