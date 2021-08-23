Advertisement

Northbound, southbound lanes of Devils Glen Road at Tanglefoot Lane to close for water main installation

Starting Monday, the outside northbound and southbound lanes of Devils Glen Road will be closed...
Starting Monday, the outside northbound and southbound lanes of Devils Glen Road will be closed at Tanglefoot Lane for water main installation.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, the outside northbound and southbound lanes of Devils Glen Road will be closed at Tanglefoot Lane for water main installation.

Bettendorf officials say it is expected to be closed for about two weeks.

The contractor for Iowa American Water will be boring a new water main under Devils Glen Road. Traffic will be directed to the inside lanes of Devils Glen Road in each direction. Expect delays in the area.

The start date and duration of the project are dependent on the weather.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30...
Davenport police: Man shot Saturday night
Davenport Public Works says the traffic signals at Welcome Way and 42nd Street are not working...
Traffic signal on Welcome Way removed due to crash
6 people injured in Henderson County crash Saturday
Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla
Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed

Latest News

Four Davenport schools will be impacted by construction zones for the first few weeks of school.
Some Davenport schools impacted by construction
Davenport Public Works said the traffic signals at Welcome Way and 42nd Street are not working...
Traffic signal on Welcome Way removed due to crash
Four Davenport schools will be impacted by construction zones for the first few weeks of school.
Some Davenport schools impacted by construction
Six people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a crash in Henderson County...
6 people injured in Henderson County crash Saturday