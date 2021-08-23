Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus hold career fair Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus are holding a career fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Davenport RiverCenter.

The event is free to the public.

The career fair helps local businesses promote current job openings and connect job seekers with new and exciting opportunities, the newspapers said in a media release.

Attendees will be able to register to win gift cards valued up to $100, and tickets to the Quad Cities River Bandits, Circa 21, and Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

“As the Quad-Cities’ economy emerges from the pandemic, the demand for talent is at the highest it has been in years,” Advertising Director Cathy Rockwell said. “Now hiring signs are posted in almost every business around the area. We want to help fill those jobs.”

According to the U.S. Labor Department, the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, marking the best monthly performance since August 2020 and underscoring how far the recovery has come.

“The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus want to help put companies front and center where Quad-Citians look for jobs,” Rockwell said. “Our recruitment strategies, like the career fair, are designed to help businesses find the most qualified candidates available in this competitive employment market.”

Job seekers should bring their resumes to the event.

Current list of businesses scheduled to attend:

Arconic

Compass Group

Eagle View Behavioral Health

Eastern Iowa Community College

Exelon

Express Employment Professionals

FCA Packaging

Green Family Auto

Greystone Manufacturing

Handicapped Development Center

Hansaloy

Hill & Valley

Hy-Vee

IA/IL Center for Independent Living

Iowa 80 Group

IowaWorks

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel

Mid America Basement Systems

Muscatine Power & Water

Norfolk Iron & Metal

Olympic Steel

Paragon Manufacturing Solutions

Parker Hannifin Hose Products Division

Per Mar Security

Project NOW

Quality Controlled Staffing

Respite Connection

Rhythm City Casino Resort

Ryerson

Scott County Sheriff’s Office

SeniorStar

The HON Company

Tri-City Electric

Tyson Foods

Wyffels Hybrids

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.