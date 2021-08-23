Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus hold career fair Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus are holding a career fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Davenport RiverCenter.
The event is free to the public.
The career fair helps local businesses promote current job openings and connect job seekers with new and exciting opportunities, the newspapers said in a media release.
Attendees will be able to register to win gift cards valued up to $100, and tickets to the Quad Cities River Bandits, Circa 21, and Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
“As the Quad-Cities’ economy emerges from the pandemic, the demand for talent is at the highest it has been in years,” Advertising Director Cathy Rockwell said. “Now hiring signs are posted in almost every business around the area. We want to help fill those jobs.”
According to the U.S. Labor Department, the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, marking the best monthly performance since August 2020 and underscoring how far the recovery has come.
“The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus want to help put companies front and center where Quad-Citians look for jobs,” Rockwell said. “Our recruitment strategies, like the career fair, are designed to help businesses find the most qualified candidates available in this competitive employment market.”
Job seekers should bring their resumes to the event.
Current list of businesses scheduled to attend:
- Arconic
- Compass Group
- Eagle View Behavioral Health
- Eastern Iowa Community College
- Exelon
- Express Employment Professionals
- FCA Packaging
- Green Family Auto
- Greystone Manufacturing
- Handicapped Development Center
- Hansaloy
- Hill & Valley
- Hy-Vee
- IA/IL Center for Independent Living
- Iowa 80 Group
- IowaWorks
- Jumer’s Casino & Hotel
- Mid America Basement Systems
- Muscatine Power & Water
- Norfolk Iron & Metal
- Olympic Steel
- Paragon Manufacturing Solutions
- Parker Hannifin Hose Products Division
- Per Mar Security
- Project NOW
- Quality Controlled Staffing
- Respite Connection
- Rhythm City Casino Resort
- Ryerson
- Scott County Sheriff’s Office
- SeniorStar
- The HON Company
- Tri-City Electric
- Tyson Foods
- Wyffels Hybrids
- YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley
