Rock Island County reports 167 new cases of COVID-19 in three days

RPCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department released more numbers of the spread of the coronavirus Monday with 167 new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday.

Currently, 34 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The number of deaths since the pandemic began remains at 335. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.

“The vast majority of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have not been vaccinated,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Today, the FDA gave its full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older. More than 170 million Americans have been vaccinated safely. We hope this full authorization instills even more confidence in this highly effective and protective vaccine and spurs more people to get vaccinated right away,” she added.

Children ages 12-15 still are being vaccinated under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.

Among the new cases, are over 40 youth under age 20.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 80s

2 women in their 70s

8 women in their 60s

9 women in their 50s

15 women in their 40s

24 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

3 women in their teens \

4 girls in their teens

10 girls younger than 13

3 girl infants 1 or younger

3 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

12 men in their 40s

9 men in their 30s

16 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

5 boys in their teens

12 boys younger than 13

2 boy infants 1 or younger

RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m

