Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a telephone scam that they say was recently reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, individuals reported receiving calls about missing jury duty. The scammer will claim the person missed jury duty and that they must pay a fine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers often will request that you obtain gift cards and provide them with those gift cards to pay the fine.

The scammer claims to be from the sheriff’s office and may use the name of a current member of the department. The calls also may come from the telephone number 309-948-2059.

The sheriff’s office said jury duty scammers often use sophisticated devices to spoof the Caller ID and make it appear as if they are actually calling from a legitimate government agency.

The sheriff’s office said if you receive one of these calls, ignore them or hang up.

To protect yourself from this scam or other similar scams, the sheriff’s office said:

Never share personal or financial information over the phone to an unverified party.

Never pay an alleged fine using a prepaid gift card or money transfer. It is nearly impossible to trace and reverse these transactions.

Do not let an authentic-looking Caller ID fool you into believing a caller is who they claim to be.

