Some Davenport schools impacted by construction

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four Davenport schools will be impacted by construction zones for the first few weeks of school.

The schools are Buchanan, Harrison, and Garfield elementary schools and North High School.

There will be reduced travel lanes and school bus routes that may be affected, according to Davenport officials.

Officials are reminding the public to be patient and give themselves extra time before they head out.

Four Davenport schools will be impacted by construction zones for the first few weeks of school.
