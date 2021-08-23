Today’s ag report: Crickets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you heard of natures thermometer? Well we all have because you hear them chirping all the time in the spring, summer and fall. Crickets…yes crickets can be used to estimate the temperature within a few degrees. In order to do this you will probably want a stop watch or a phone with you when you do this. The simplest way to estimate the temperature is to count the number of chirps that you hear from a cricket in 15 seconds and then add 40. So if you hear 30 chips in 15 seconds the estimated temperature is 70º. Typically crickets, there are different breeds, will chirp in temperatures from 55º to 100º according to the department of Entomology at University Nebraska. Crickets will chirp in order to attract a mate, warn others and simply communicate. It is worth noting that chirp rate is also affected by their age, mating success and hunger.

So go ahead and go try it for yourself! If you have any questions feel free to drop us a line at news@kwqc.com

