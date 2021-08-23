Advertisement

Today’s ag report: Crickets

You can estimate the air temperature by using crickets
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you heard of natures thermometer?  Well we all have because you hear them chirping all the time in the spring, summer and fall.  Crickets…yes crickets can be used to estimate the temperature within a few degrees.  In order to do this you will probably want a stop watch or a phone with you when you do this.  The simplest way to estimate the temperature is to count the number of chirps that you hear from a cricket in  15 seconds and then add 40.  So if you hear 30 chips in 15 seconds the estimated temperature is 70º.   Typically crickets, there are different breeds, will chirp in temperatures from 55º to 100º according to the department of Entomology at University Nebraska.  Crickets will chirp in order to attract a mate, warn others and simply communicate.  It is worth noting that chirp rate is also affected by their age, mating success and hunger.

So go ahead and go try it for yourself! If you have any questions feel free to drop us a line at news@kwqc.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30...
Davenport police: Man shot Saturday night
Davenport Public Works says the traffic signals at Welcome Way and 42nd Street are not working...
Traffic signal on Welcome Way removed due to crash
6 people injured in Henderson County crash Saturday
Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla
Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed
Derogatory creek name changed in Ladd, mayor opposed

Latest News

On today's ag report, TV6's Kevin Phelps talks about crickets, mother nature's thermometer.
Today's Ag Report: Crickets
Crop rotation
Today’s ag report: Crop rotation and soil management
Crop rotation
Crop rotation
Tuesday marks one year since the 2020 Derecho, the destructive windstorm that brought over 100...
Today’s ag report: Tuesday marks one year since powerful Derecho hit the Quad Cities