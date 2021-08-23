Traffic signal on Welcome Way removed because of accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works says the traffic signals at Welcome Way and 42nd Street are not working because of an accident. The entire pole had to be removed.

There will be temporary traffic control until it is fixed. Traffic on 42nd Street is set up to stop or yield with oncoming traffic.

Officials recommend reaching the North Park Mall from Kimberly Road or Northwest Boulevard instead.

It’s unknown when the traffic signal will be fixed.

