1 killed, 2 injured in Burlington apartment house fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment house Tuesday morning.

Burlington fire and police responded just after 7 a.m. to a fire in the 1100 block of Washington Street.

Firefighters found the two-story apartment house with heavy fire showing in the front of the building. Initial 911 calls reported that people were trapped inside the house, Fire Marshal Mark Crooks said in a media release.

Dispatchers worked with the callers to obtain information on their locations as officers and firefighters worked outside to evacuate the house and bring the fire under control.

The four-unit apartment house, owned by Wilson Rentals of Burlington, sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss, Crooks said. The property is insured.

Three of the four units were occupied by a total of four people. Two of them were injured and transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington.

They were treated and released from the hospital, Crooks said.

A third person escaped uninjured and left the scene before officers arriving on the scene.

Firefighters searched the building and found a fourth person and removed her. She was treated at the scene and was transported to SEIRMC where she later died from her injuries.

The woman has been identified as Samantha M. Hoenig, 44, Crooks said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Burlington police and fire departments and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office.

It is not considered suspicious at this time, Crooks said.

