The difference between 3rd doses and boosters

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the CDC, 3rd shots are offered to people who are immunocompromised.

Difference between boosters and 3rd shots
Experts say 3rd shots will go to people who have been vaccinated but may not have built the same level of immunity compared to other people.

Officials say people who have compromised immune systems can benefit from an additional dose to make sure they have enough protection against covid-19.

The CDC says booster shots are for the general public and are people who have already built enough protection after vaccination.

Another big factor, booster shots have not been approved by the FDA, but are subject to be authorized and ready for use in September.

Starting the week of August 23rd, 2021, the Rock Island County Health Department will offer 3rd shots.

Vaccines will be given at the health department Tuesday and Fridays from 9am-12pm and 1-4pm.

The Moderna vaccine will be given Tuesdays and Phizer on Fridays.

For more vaccination information in the QCA head to our vaccine tracker.

