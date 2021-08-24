Galesburg asking for input on future of Hawthorne Pool

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg is trying to decide what to do with an 80-year-old indoor pool and is asking the community for input on Hawthorne Pool. The indoor pool was built in 1941, and the building is in a state of disrepair that will require significant repairs.

The city is considering several options:

· Repairing Hawthorne Pool at a cost of approximately $2 – 2.5 million and would take 6 – 12 months to complete.

· Install a dome over a portion of Lakeside Waterpark at an estimated to cost $2 million. This would include a retractable glass roof to make the waterpark available for year-round use.

· Building a new indoor community pool in collaboration with other local groups. This option would cost approximately $12 – 25 million. The location and partners would need to be explored.

· Closing Hawthorne Pool.

The final date for the use of the Hawthorne Pool is scheduled for May 2022. After that date, programs and services will be migrated to Lakeside Waterpark, and the city would pursue one of the proposed options.

Citizens are encouraged to share their opinion on which option they would prefer by participating in a short survey. Click here to complete the survey or scan the QR code below.

