Gov. Pritzker and CoinFlip announce expansion of company headquarters in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois is welcoming the expansion of the crypto coin industry. On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a lease with the company, CoinFlip, to occupy a new headquarters in the old post office in downtown Chicago. CoinFlip is the world’s leading cryptocurrency ATM operator and the fastest-growing company in Chicago, according to a news release.

With support from the State of Illinois, the company will more than double its previous office space and continue to increase the number of its employees across all departments of the company.

“We’re proud to have founded CoinFlip in Chicago, Illinois, which has been our home for the last six years and are excited to announce we’re growing. While CoinFlip is proud to operate in 47 states, no other state is pioneering forward-thinking initiatives like Illinois that will make it not only a leader in cryptocurrency but a clear choice for our long-term plans,” said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip.

CoinFlip was named the 2021 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain’s Chicago Business. Over the past few years, the company has expanded to over 2,700 ATMs across the country.

“Illinois has long been a global leader in financial services. And today we are building on that legacy, working to build a cryptocurrency regulatory framework that’s best in the nation and expand access to capital for innovative companies,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

The new location will double the size of CoinFlip’s operations, paving the way for the company to increase its Chicago-based staff by a minimum of 30 new jobs, while retaining at least 138 current jobs in the Chicago office. The company signed a 12-year lease.

Cryptocurrencies are expected to grow significantly in the years ahead, with an anticipated 25 percent increase in jobs headed to Illinois by 2025. The state continues to see rapid growth as the 5th largest cryptocurrency hub in the world.

