Hot & humid with a few storms late tonight

It will feel like 100º+ this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL --***FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect now until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and humidity***

We’re entering into a period of hot and sultry conditions, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80′s to middle 90′s this week and beyond. Factor in the oppressive humidity and the heat index could soar well into the triple digits, ranging from 100° to as much as 110°+ each day into the weekend. The humid conditions could also provide us with a very good environment for daily showers and thunderstorms, hopefully bringing some beneficial rain to the region. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 8 PM.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and...
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and oppressive humidity.(KWQC)

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°. Heat index: 100°-110°+. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  A few clouds, warm and muggy. A slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly sunny, hot and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 93°. Heat index: 100°-105°+. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and...
FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity Tuesday to Thursday

