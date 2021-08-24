Advertisement

Hot & humid with a few storms late tonight

It will feel like 100º+ this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL --

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TUESDAY NOON TO 8PM***

***FIRST ALERT DAY TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY FOR DAILY HEAT INDEXES ABOVE 100 DEGREES***

A First Alert Day will be in effect from today through Thursday for hot and humid conditions. Highs today will run into the mid 90s and feel like 105º with humidity factored in. Tonight, showers and storms develop just north of the area and may eventually move SE into the QCA early Wednesday in a decaying fashion. If that happens, temps will be cooler, but there is low confidence on this happening at this time. Thus, Wednesday and Thursday will likely be in the mid 90s and feeling like 100º+ each afternoon. The “ring of fire”/storm track will be right on the edge of the TV6 viewing area into the weekend leading to day by day forecasts to determine where storms will develop.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. High: 93º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 70º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid. High: 93º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

