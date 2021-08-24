Hy-Vee offering flu shots

WEST ES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - It may still feel like summer, but the Hy-Vee grocery store chain is getting ready for fall and winter. The company says the flu vaccine is now available at its 275 pharmacies. Drive-thru flu shot clinics will also be offered on select days through Oct. 30. No appointment or prescription is necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process prior to vaccination to ensure each individual is receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Both regular and high-dose flu vaccines are available.. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge. At this time, all vaccine patients must wear a mask during their vaccination, according to CDC guidelines.

Each patient who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy can earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward. See Hy-Vee.com for details.

Hy-Vee will also be offering workplace vaccination clinics using its fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and Hy-Vee Health Trailers. Employers who wish to schedule an onsite clinic for their employees can email vaccineclinic@hy-vee.com for more details. Clinics are typically held September through November.

