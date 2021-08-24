LeClaire woman seriously injured after rock goes through windshield

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was seriously injured after police say a large rock from a dump truck went through her windshield Tuesday morning in LeClaire.

Around 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched to the 600 block of North Cody Road for a crash with injuries.

Officers found a vehicle and confirmed that one person was inside.

Officers requested assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Investigation Team due to the severity of the injuries that the driver had suffered.

The Initial investigation indicated that a white 2020 Hyundai Palisade driven by a 43-year-old LeClaire woman was driving south on North Cody Road as a large dump truck was driving north on North Cody Road.

Through witness statements, camera footage and the investigation at the scene, investigators determined that a large rock was ejected from the dump truck and went through the windshield of the Hyundai, resulting in life-threatening injuries to the woman.

the Hyundai veered off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting an embankment.

The woman was transported to Genesis East by ambulance and then airlifted to University of Iowa HospitalS by MedForce, where she is currently in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.