Modern Woodmen Park hosts vaccination clinic aimed for kids as FDA fully approves Pfizer vaccine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The push to get all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 continues as the Pfizer vaccine gets full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Modern Woodmen Park and the Quad Cities River Bandits hosted a vaccination clinic Monday specifically tailored for 12 to 18 year olds.

After receiving their dose, children could enjoy the amusement park rides at the stadium.

“Our mom said we were going to get vaccinated and she kind of bribed us with the ride stuff,” Mason Morgan said.

Their mother, Cara, agreed.

“The one’s going to play football and I don’t want him to x the whole team if he were to get COVID. So we’re hoping to get around that. And just for safety, we have some family members who have health concerns so trying to avoid all that,” she said.

According to the Scott and Rock Island County Health Depts., as of Monday, 54.9 percent of people 12 years and older are fully vaccinated in the two counties. 68.2 percent of those over 12 have had at least one dose.

“Those who have been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now. The vaccination is free, it’s easy, it’s safe and it’s effective -- and it’s convenient,” President Joe Biden said in an address Monday.

With the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, health leaders hope it will encourage even more people to get vaccinated.

“The public can be confident that this vaccine meets the FDA’s gold standard for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said Monday.

As siblings Mason and Reese Morgan head back to school, both are hoping for a more normal year in the classroom.

“The changes with everything we did at school last year was difficult and different. You had to work online and on your computer and stuff,” Reese said.

The Quad Cities River Bandits are hosting a second vaccination clinic at Modern Woodmen Park on Sept. 13. It’s for second or first dose vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.