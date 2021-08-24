Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was charged with five counts of indecent exposure following incidents on the Muscatine High School property Monday.

Muscatine police received a report Monday that a man was exposing himself to female students, police said in a media release. The man, later identified as Jacob Morales, 35, left the high school property in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. His description was relayed to officers, according to the release.

Officers located the vehicle driving along Houser Street, pulled it over and took Morales into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police ask anyone who may have additional information to contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.

Four of the indecent exposure charges are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison. The fifth charge is a serious misdemeanor.

Court records show bond was set Tuesday at $5,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Sept. 3.

