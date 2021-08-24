Advertisement

Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure

Jacob Morales, 35, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure in Muscatine County.
Jacob Morales, 35, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure in Muscatine County.(KWQC/Muscatine County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was charged with five counts of indecent exposure following incidents on the Muscatine High School property Monday.

Muscatine police received a report Monday that a man was exposing himself to female students, police said in a media release. The man, later identified as Jacob Morales, 35, left the high school property in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. His description was relayed to officers, according to the release.

Officers located the vehicle driving along Houser Street, pulled it over and took Morales into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police ask anyone who may have additional information to contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.

Four of the indecent exposure charges are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison. The fifth charge is a serious misdemeanor.

Court records show bond was set Tuesday at $5,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Sept. 3.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Public Works says the traffic signals at Welcome Way and 42nd Street are not working...
Traffic signal on Welcome Way removed due to crash
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30...
Davenport police: Man shot Saturday night
The event was in honor of Demar Bester
Dozens gather for health and wellness event in Davenport to honor man’s legacy
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and...
FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity Tuesday to Thursday

Latest News

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
booster
The difference between 3rd doses and boosters
Immunocompromised
Rock Island County Health Department to offer 3rd shots
Immunocompromised
IMMUNOCOMPROMISED