Quad Cities job program to help curb young adult recidivism

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A new job program in the Quad Cities is launching helping young adults with criminal records.

“Everyone deserves a second chance. That’s kind of Safer’s motto and we truly believe that,” Sue Davison said, the director of Safer Foundation.

Safer Foundation is a non-profit that works with people who have arrest conviction records to help them overcome the barriers that come with having a record.

The Safer Young Adult Reentry Partnership, known as I-MATTER, is anticipated to help 350 participants, 116 in the Quad Cities, by providing training, education, and employment opportunities over the life of the three-year grant.

The nonprofit, which has sites in both Chicago and the Quad Cities, received a three-year, $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant is to be used to improve employment opportunities for young adults, ages 18 to 24, as they transition back into society after incarceration.

Participants will be able to receive vocational training giving them the resources and tools they need to be successful in the program.

“Whether it’s post-secondary short-term credential training, things that they can do that they’re excited about...that they’re interested in and that we can get them engaged and enrolled,” Davison said.

Davison said the grant works to target high poverty and high crime areas and there are eligibility requirements around certain census tracts to assist underserved areas and individuals.

“Getting a job has been proven time and time again, to reduce the potential for someone going back to the life that they had before they were incarcerated,” said Brian Monroe, the QC Resource Development Manager.

“It’s a win-win for the community when we can get these young people on track and get them a pathway. Get them a future focus. We all win with an increase in public safety. Our economy grows. We’re putting people to work, and feeling good about what they’re doing and...meaningful employment so it’s just a win-win all the way around,” Davison said.

They’re partnering with both Black Hawk and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) for the program.

“It’s specifically designed for capacity growth at the community colleges, which is a great opportunity for them and for the community as well as the clients that we serve, so it’s an excellent marriage of the groups that we already serve and the partners that we already work with,” Moore said.

“This was a great opportunity to combine the work they do in our community and the training the college is able to provide,” said Paula Arends, the Director of Continuing Education and Professional Development at EICC. “Changing lives is always exciting, you know, anything you could do to make a person’s life better, make those opportunities more available to them is always a good thing.”

“I think the more we can surround our young people with those positive messages and positive people in their life, the better the outcomes are going to be,” Davison said.

The program is a three-year operation that includes a follow-up year to ensure participants in the program are continuing to do well. Safer Foundation is currently in the planning phase, with enrollment starting no later than January 1st.

The organization is currently planning a lunch fundraiser in September. The deadline to place an order is September 17th. To learn more about Safer visit their website or Facebook page.

