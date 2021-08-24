Rock Island Health Department to offer 3rd shots

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - Starting Tuesdays and Fridays, the Rock Island County Health Department will offer 3rd shots to those who are immunocompromised.

Health officials say only people who are severely immunocompromised can receive a shot.

The qualifications goes as follows to receive a 3rd shot:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

“3rd shots only apply to the mRNA covid-19 vaccines which is Phizer and Moderna, so this does not apply to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at this time,” said Nita Ludwig of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department advises people to talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition and whether getting a 3rd dose is appropriate for them.

Those eligible to receive a 3rd shot must also bring their vaccination card with them to the health department.

Tuesdays the health department will offer the Moderna vaccine, Fridays will be the Phizer vaccine.

Both days, vaccines will be given from 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm.

