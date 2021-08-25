Advertisement

Boil Order issued for City of DeWitt

The order was issued due to a computer operating issue.
The order was issued due to a computer operating issue.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of DeWitt has issued a “precautionary” boil order after a computer operating issue caused low tower pressure.

DRINKING WATER ADVISORY The City of DeWitt is recommending to boil the water before using for drinking or to use an...

Posted by City of DeWitt, Iowa on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

In a Facebook post, DeWitt advised residents to boil any water, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, making ice, or being used for brushing their teeth.

The Department of Natural Resources did say water used for bathing or other purposes was in fact safe to use. The city says the department will test two sets of water samples after pressure is restored and the water is safe for consumption before rescinding the boil order.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured after police say a large rock from a dump truck went through her...
LeClaire woman seriously injured after rock goes through windshield
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Davenport Public Works says the traffic signals at Welcome Way and 42nd Street are not working...
Traffic signal on Welcome Way removed due to crash
Jacob Morales, 35, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure in Muscatine County.
Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Simply Vein
SV Judy Interview 2021
Simply Vein
SV Kelli Interview 2021
Simply Vein
SV Paul Interview 2021
A woman was killed and two others were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment house...
1 killed, others injured in Burlington apartment house fire