Boil Order issued for City of DeWitt

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of DeWitt has issued a “precautionary” boil order after a computer operating issue caused low tower pressure.

In a Facebook post, DeWitt advised residents to boil any water, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, making ice, or being used for brushing their teeth.

The Department of Natural Resources did say water used for bathing or other purposes was in fact safe to use. The city says the department will test two sets of water samples after pressure is restored and the water is safe for consumption before rescinding the boil order.

