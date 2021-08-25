Burlington man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking ice methamphetamine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced to 320 months – or more than 26 years in prison – for trafficking multiple kilograms of crystal “ice” methamphetamine in the Burlington area.

Michael Antonio Davison, 36, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in June 2020 to conspiracy distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to prosecutors, Davison was involved in importing and distributing approximately 160 kilograms of ice methamphetamine in the Burlington area.

He also was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group and possessed a firearm related to his drug trafficking activities, according to prosecutors.

Davison has five prior convictions for felony drug offenses and was under criminal justice supervision for two different drug felony offenses at the time of this criminal activity.

