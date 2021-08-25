Advertisement

Davenport Fire Dept. receives reaccreditation

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is celebrating a big honor, after earning re-accreditation from the International Commission which considers things like community risk, response time, training, and improvement.

“The fire department is very proud of their certification,” said Chief Mike Carlsten of the Davenport Fire Department.

“It shows the dedication and professionalism of the men and women of our organization and it shows excellent service that we’re able to provide to our community, but the Davenport Fire Department isn’t the only accredited: the police department, parks department, public works are all accredited which shows all Davenport employees to our community.”

This is the third time the D.F.D. has earned accreditation, and the new designation is good for 5 years.

