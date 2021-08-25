Davenport man found guilty in January 2020 strangulation death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury Wednesday convicted a Davenport man for the January 2020 strangulation death of 74-year-old Robert Long.

Court records show Charlie Gary III, 20, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and abuse of a corpse.

The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

He will be sentenced Oct. 5, court records show.

Gary’s trial began Aug. 16 in Scott County District Court.

Just before 5:45 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020, Davenport police were called to the 1500 block of LeClaire Street, where they found Long dead.

Police say Gary admitted to police that he went into the man’s home forcibly with the intent to steal his car.

He strangled Long, killed him, then stole property and his car, police say. He also sexually abused him, police said in court documents.

Police say Gary was later located in Long’s vehicle.

Court documents state Gary said he knew Long and would mow his lawn and shovel his walks for money.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.