Eldridge man faces charges of neglect after child found injured and dead

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man is in an Indiana jail in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

Dylan Diericx, 35, was arrested and charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

On Aug. 19, police in Shipshewana, Indiana were called to investigate an injured child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the investigation, officers found the boy had suffered from serious bodily injuries, including a fractured clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions to both sides of his face, bruises on the forehead, blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises and bleeding in his private area, cuts to his arm, a busted lip and burns around his mouth and body.

During an interview, Diericx told them the child had been in his care for four days, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Diericx said the child received his injuries by accident while engaging in “horse play” with him.

He also said, according to the affidavit, that the child hit his head on an object when Diericx was throwing him on the bunkbed located in the sleeper of his semi-tractor.

The injury resulted in the child convulsing and then becoming unconscious. He was life flighted to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to the affidavit.

Police said in the affidavit that the child died as a result of a failure to receive medical attention on time, and doctors at the hospital and that Diericx’s statement was inconsistent with the injuries.

Stick with KWQC as we update you on this story.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.