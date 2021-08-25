Advertisement

Eldridge man faces charges of neglect after child found injured and dead

Eldridge man faces neglect after child found dead
Eldridge man faces neglect after child found dead(KWQC)
By Darby Sparks
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man is in an Indiana jail in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

Dylan Diericx, 35, was arrested and charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

On Aug. 19, police in Shipshewana, Indiana were called to investigate an injured child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the investigation, officers found the boy had suffered from serious bodily injuries, including a fractured clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions to both sides of his face, bruises on the forehead, blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises and bleeding in his private area, cuts to his arm, a busted lip and burns around his mouth and body.

During an interview, Diericx told them the child had been in his care for four days, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Diericx said the child received his injuries by accident while engaging in “horse play” with him.

He also said, according to the affidavit, that the child hit his head on an object when Diericx was throwing him on the bunkbed located in the sleeper of his semi-tractor.

The injury resulted in the child convulsing and then becoming unconscious. He was life flighted to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to the affidavit.

Police said in the affidavit that the child died as a result of a failure to receive medical attention on time, and doctors at the hospital and that Diericx’s statement was inconsistent with the injuries.

Stick with KWQC as we update you on this story.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured after police say a large rock from a dump truck went through her...
LeClaire woman seriously injured after rock goes through windshield
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Jacob Morales, 35, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure in Muscatine County.
Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure
A woman was killed and two others were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment house...
1 killed, others injured in Burlington apartment house fire
The order was issued due to a computer operating issue.
Boil Order issued for City of DeWitt

Latest News

Timothy Agans, 22, of Douglas, Illinois, faces one count of possession of child pornography in...
Man facing child pornography charge in Knox County
Police crime scene.
Sheriff: Vehicle ran into side of Geneseo gun store during burglary
The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. (KCRG)
Iowa Gov. Reynolds, Department of Education award over $8.6 million in K-12 school mental health grants
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?