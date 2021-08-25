Eldridge woman reflects on Afghanistan War years after losing husband in combat

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 2,400 soldiers have lost their lives in the Afghanistan War since it began in 2001.

Annie Cox’s husband, SSGT Nathan Cox, was on his third military tour when he went to Afghanistan after having previous deployments to Bosnia and Iraq.

Cox remembers Nathan as a quiet and interesting person.

“We were both down in Georgia and we were down there for the winter, he seemed like a pretty cool guy,” Annie said, ”He was quiet, and we just got to talking and we had a lot of things in common and he was a free spirit.”

From the get-go, Annie knew the military would serve as a big piece in their relationship. Nathan decided to re-enlist in the military after serving in the 90s.

“You could tell that, after 9/11, that with Nathan’s military background that he wanted to go back,” Annie said, “He left about seven days after we got married in 2005 and we met up with him at Fort Bragg.”

After time at Fort Bragg, then in Iraq, then back in the United States, Nathan was then sent to Afghanistan for his third overall tour.

Annie was confident her husband would be ok until she turned on the tv one night.

“I was like ‘oh, ok, safe place’ and it wasn’t until I watched Frontline one night and I’d seen where they were at and what they were doing and that was when the 173rd was attacked,” Annie said.

“Nathan called me a few days later and I said ‘I know where you’re at and what you’re doing’ and he said ‘oh, do you?’ I said ‘yup, I saw it on Frontline’ and he said ‘oh Annie, you don’t believe anything you hear,’” Annie said, ”He knew, he knew I knew.”

On September 20, 2008, SSGT Nathan Cox was killed by an IED. It was just 10 days before his 33rd birthday.

“There’s a part of us that will always be there,” Annie said.

Now, as troops withdraw and civilians look to flee the country, Annie questions whether the end of the war is coming at the right time.

“With them just pulling out of Afghanistan, I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do,” Annie said.

“I think there probably could have been a better way for us to leave Afghanistan,” Annie said, ”It may have taken a few years but it possibly could have saved a lot of lives.”

Annie said she’s been overwhelmed reflecting on her husband’s time there as well as those he served with.

“It’s brought on a lot of emotions, not only for the Cox family but for his soldiers, they were in 500 firefights the year they were there,” Annie said.

“I’ve been kind of watching on Facebook and some of them are like ‘What do we do? Was it worth it?’ it probably was worth it to some of the people in the villages that wanted freedom,” Annie said, “There’s a part of me that gets angry because of the loss of course but I know what the mission was and those men went over there and did their mission.”

