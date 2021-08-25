Hot & humid with a few storms along the way

Quad Cities, IA/IL --***FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect now until 8 PM Thursday for extreme heat and humidity***

A First Alert Day will be in effect from today through Thursday for hot and humid conditions. Highs today will run into the mid 90s and feel like 105º with humidity factored in. Scattered showers and storms will be an off and on type of event here today. Some storms may produce gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Any storm that moves through the area will also produce some much needed rainfall. Yesterday the QC picked up nearly an inch of rain in a short amount of time. With scattered storms it will be tough to forecast high temps. In general we should end up near 90º, but the humidity will make it feel like 100º+ at times. We will be in the 90s with storm chances through Friday. Saturday will be the day to watch for very warm temps. We hit 96º yesterday, the warmest day of the year, and Saturday we may do that again.

TODAY: Scattered storms. High: 89º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 71º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid. High: 92º.

