How outpatient total joint replacement surgery is possible

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When irritating joint symptoms affect day-to-day life, it may be time to seek medical help from an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Robert Cagle, part of the team at Orthopaedic Specialists in Davenport, joins Midday Medical to explain how it is possible for patients to have total joint replacement surgery and still be able to sleep in their own bed that same night.

Cagle stresses that it is robotic-assisted procedures that has led to less invasive, more customized joint replacement. 70% of his total joint replacement patients have been done on an outpatient basis. The technology allows for smaller incisions and novel approaches which together lead to faster recoveries, less pain, less scarring, and even less cost. It’s all fantastic news for for patients that need to have orthopedic surgery.

Some of the other related topics covered in the interview:

  • Can any of our joints be surgically repaired on an outpatient basis?
  • What determines which patients are candidates for outpatient procedures?
  • Will these joint replacements last longer than those done with traditional methods?

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists is a member of the team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. Orthopaedic Specialists was the first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK

