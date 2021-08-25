Iowa reports over 7,100 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths over 7 days

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 7,112 new COVID-19 cases – an average of 1,016 per day – between Aug. 18 and Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases to 400,082 since the pandemic began. The seven-day positivity rate for that same period is 8.3%, up from 8% reported on Aug. 18.

The state reported 225 cases – up from 181 seven days ago - per 100,000 people over the last seven days, putting it at a “high” level of community transition.

The CDC defines levels of community transmission as the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days that is equal to or greater than 100.

The CDC last month recommended that people in areas of high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

Health officials on Wednesday also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the total number to 6,268.

Officials also reported that 373,249 have recovered from the virus.

Iowa now reports new COVID-19 data on Wednesdays, rather than daily. Hospitalization data were not yet updated as of 3 p.m.

In Scott County, 369 more people tested positive over the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases to 21,668.

The county remains at a “high” community transmission level with 213 cases – up from 204 reported Aug. 18 - per 100,000 people.

In Des Moines County, 179 more people tested positive, bringing the total number to 5,348. The county remains at a “high” community transmission level with 459 – up from 318 cases - per 100,000 people. Two more people died, bringing the total number of deaths to 80.

In Lee County, 154 more people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 4,598. The county remains at a “high” community transmission level with 458 – up from 365 - cases per 100,000 people. Four more people died, bringing the total number of deaths to 63.

Visit the Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of cases, deaths, and community transmission levels for the entire TV6 viewing area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1.53 million Iowans - 48.59% of the total population - were fully vaccinated, officials reported.

