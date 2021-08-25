Man facing child pornography charge in Knox County

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Douglas, Illinois man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into possession and transmission of child pornography in Knox County.

Timothy Agans, 22, faces one count of possession of child pornography and was in the Knox County Jail awaiting a bond hearing, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

Deputies said in the release Agans’ arrest was the result of the department’s internet crimes against children task force members.

The case originated from a complaint made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the release.

Several items were seized in the search of Agans’ home, according to the release.

