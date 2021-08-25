Advertisement

Moline officers promoted to deputy chief

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Two Moline police officers have been promoted to deputy chief.

Deputy Chief Brian Johnson will serve as the Commander of Support Services Bureau and will be overseeing more than two dozen staff members.

Deputy Chief Todd Noe will serve as Commander of the Neighborhood Policing Bureau. He now oversees 45 staff members involved in 911 responses, calls for service, crisis containment, and special events.

“The promotion of the two Police Deputy Chiefs enhances our supervisory oversight, risk management and service delivery in order to provide high quality and professional police service to the City of Moline” the police department said in a Facebook post.

“Chief Gault would like to thank Davenport Police Department Chief Paul Sikorski and New Lenox Police Department Chief Lou Alessandrini who participated in the interviews and assessment of the police deputy chief candidates.”

