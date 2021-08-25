Officials will break ground on a $9.8 million construction project for Rock Island High School

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - After a year in the making, the day has come for the groundbreaking of the Rock Island High School renovations and expansion.

This $9.8 million construction project will have changes such as renovations to moving school administrative staff to the main entry to create a more secure entrance.

The current lobby opens up to become a large student commons with options for collaborative working and even a coffee shop.

The common area will lead into the newly expanded cafeteria.

Officials say this million dollar project is thanks to the Rock Island County 1% sales tax and grant money.

Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence says students, staff and teachers are excited for these changes.

Officials break ground August 25, 2021 and say construction will last about 14 months.

