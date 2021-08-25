Quad Cities career fair held Tuesday in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-City Times and the Dispatch-Argus hosted a career fair Tuesday at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

“I would bet that every single business here today has job openings they need to fill today,” Todd Mizener said, the marketing and communications director of the Quad-City Times and the Dispatch-Argus.

Dozens of employers from various industries were in attendance, all to fill job vacancies.

“Demand has never been higher for jobs,” he said, “Businesses are coming back to life and they need people. People have left the workforce and we want to bring them back.”

The economy added 943,000 jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s the largest monthly gain since August 2020.

Companies at Tuesday’s career fair were hiring for all skill sets.

“It is really a job seekers market right now,” said Sara Diericx, the Marketing Manager at MidAmerica Basement Systems. “We are a company that wants to invest in you forever. We don’t want to invest in you to just get you in the door, we want to invest in you in the long term. We want to invest in your education. We want to invest in your growth.”

Companies like Arconic are seeking high-demand specialty trades and are offering incentives.

“We’re doing a $5,000 sign-on bonus for those that are, you know, willing to come in here and join us,” Marguerite Tomlin said, the internal communications specialist at Arconic. “Everything with COVID and things are starting to ramp back up again. I think a lot of people are looking to fill those spots and those are a lot more specialty trades. They require a little bit more extra either journey-level cards or extra experience and so I think they’re just in high demand right now and so what we’re doing is we’re trying to do a variety of different things to kind of draw them in.”

For anyone who missed the career fair, Tomlin said Arconic is hosting their own career fair September 10, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., and September 11, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Arconic Learning Center, located at 4900 State Street in Bettendorf. Attendees are asked to bring a resume, journey cards (if available), and other related documents. Face masks are required.

IowaWORKS is hosting a job fair on August 26th in Muscatine from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

