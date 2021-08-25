Advertisement

Rock Island High School breaks ground on $9.8 million project

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Wednesday, school administrators, teachers, and students broke ground on a brand new $9.8 million project at Rock Island High School.

It includes renovations to the current building, as well as a 38,000 square foot addition.

Many of the additions have something new to offer students.

“A few months back we had students come through and they got to do a walkthrough, they got to see what the plans looked like, and we got their thumbs up, thumbs down. We had to have them involved because they’re going to be the ones living here day in and day out,” said Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

The improvements include open study spaces, an expanded cafeteria, and even a coffee shop for students.

It will also move administration offices to the front of the building to make the entrance more secure.

The project uses revenue from the Rock Island County 1% sales tax. Work on the project is expected to last 14 months.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
A woman was seriously injured after police say a large rock from a dump truck went through her...
LeClaire woman seriously injured after rock goes through windshield
Eldridge man faces neglect after child found dead
Eldridge man faces charges of neglect after child found injured and dead
Jacob Morales, 35, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure in Muscatine County.
Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

Geneseo Gun Store
Geneseo Gun Store
Eldridge man faces charges of neglect after child found injured and dead
Eldridge man faces charges of neglect after child found injured and dead
Rock Island High School breaks ground on $9.8 million project
Rock Island High School breaks ground on $9.8 million addition
Police say 19-year-old Charlie Gary, of Davenport, admitted to police that he went into the...
Davenport man found guilty in January 2020 strangulation death