Rock Island High School breaks ground on $9.8 million project

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Wednesday, school administrators, teachers, and students broke ground on a brand new $9.8 million project at Rock Island High School.

It includes renovations to the current building, as well as a 38,000 square foot addition.

Many of the additions have something new to offer students.

“A few months back we had students come through and they got to do a walkthrough, they got to see what the plans looked like, and we got their thumbs up, thumbs down. We had to have them involved because they’re going to be the ones living here day in and day out,” said Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

The improvements include open study spaces, an expanded cafeteria, and even a coffee shop for students.

It will also move administration offices to the front of the building to make the entrance more secure.

The project uses revenue from the Rock Island County 1% sales tax. Work on the project is expected to last 14 months.

