Sheriff: Vehicle ran into side of Geneseo gun store during burglary

Police crime scene.
Police crime scene.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a vehicle ran into the side of a gun store during a burglary in rural Geneseo early Wednesday.

At 5:15 a.m., deputies received a report of a burglary alarm at R & T Firearms.

According to a media release, deputies learned a vehicle had been used to run into the side of the business to gain entry inside.

Deputies said in the release that an inventory of the business is being conducted to determine what was taken.

No arrests have been made as of late Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported.

