Sheriff’s office: Blue Grass man sent child pornography to another person

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sent child pornography to another person in September.

Scott Matthew Decker, 45, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Decker sent 18 digital files to another person using a messaging service between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27.

The files sent were digital depictions of various girls engaged in sex acts and posed in sexual positions, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation was referred to the sheriff’s office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after receiving a cyber tip.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.