Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Blue Grass man sent child pornography to another person

Scott Matthew Decker, 45, of Blue Grass, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of...
Scott Matthew Decker, 45, of Blue Grass, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sent child pornography to another person in September.

Scott Matthew Decker, 45, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Decker sent 18 digital files to another person using a messaging service between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27.

The files sent were digital depictions of various girls engaged in sex acts and posed in sexual positions, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation was referred to the sheriff’s office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after receiving a cyber tip.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured after police say a large rock from a dump truck went through her...
LeClaire woman seriously injured after rock goes through windshield
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Jacob Morales, 35, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure in Muscatine County.
Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure
A woman was killed and two others were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment house...
1 killed, others injured in Burlington apartment house fire
The order was issued due to a computer operating issue.
Boil Order issued for City of DeWitt

Latest News

RIHS RENOVATIONS
Officials will break ground on a $9.8 million construction project for Rock Island High School
RIHS INTERVIEW
RIHS INTERVIEW 6:30AM
RIHS RENOVATIONS
RIHS 6AM
Two Moline police officers have been promoted to deputy chief.
Moline officers promoted to deputy chief