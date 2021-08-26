Augustana Move In Day Is Thursday

ROCK ISLAND, Il. (KWQC) Augustana College in Rock Island is ready to welcome students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Move-in day for 692 new students will be Thursday, August 26th. The college sent some stats about the freshman class. The students come from 23 states and 40 countries. The most common country outside of the United States for students is Ethiopia, and the most common state outside of Illinois and Iowa is Colorado.

167 of the students are from within 100 miles of campus.

The most popular names in the class are Joseph (9), Anna (8) and Jon/John (10). The new class also includes 4 sets of twins. 270 students will participate in athletics at Augustana and 112 in the fine arts, and some of those students will do both.. 100 students will share their alma mater with a family member.

Classes at the campus in Rock Island will start on Monday, August 30.