Advertisement

Augustana Move In Day Is Thursday

Students start moving in August 26th
Augustana College students, staff ready to start fall semester
Augustana College students, staff ready to start fall semester
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Il. (KWQC) Augustana College in Rock Island is ready to welcome students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Move-in day for 692 new students will be Thursday, August 26th. The college sent some stats about the freshman class. The students come from 23 states and 40 countries. The most common country outside of the United States for students is Ethiopia, and the most common state outside of Illinois and Iowa is Colorado.

167 of the students are from within 100 miles of campus.

The most popular names in the class are Joseph (9), Anna (8) and Jon/John (10). The new class also includes 4 sets of twins. 270 students will participate in athletics at Augustana and 112 in the fine arts, and some of those students will do both.. 100 students will share their alma mater with a family member.

Classes at the campus in Rock Island will start on Monday, August 30.

Most Read

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
A woman was seriously injured after police say a large rock from a dump truck went through her...
LeClaire woman seriously injured after rock goes through windshield
Eldridge man faces neglect after child found dead
Eldridge man faces charges of neglect after child found injured and dead
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Jacob Morales, 35, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure in Muscatine County.
Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure

Latest News

Rock Island High School breaks ground on $9.8 million project
Rock Island High School breaks ground on $9.8 million project
Rock Island High School breaks ground on $9.8 million project
Rock Island High School breaks ground on $9.8 million addition
The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. (KCRG)
Iowa Gov. Reynolds, Department of Education award over $8.6 million in K-12 school mental health grants
RIHS INTERVIEW
Rock Island-Milan School District superintendent talks about high school construction project