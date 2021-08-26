Advertisement

Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in child porn case

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months - or 10 years - in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Ray Daytrel Hopkins, 45, must serve 10 years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose also ordered him to pay $6,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Hopkins was identified by law enforcement when an SD card from a camera belonging to Hopkins was turned over to the Clinton Police Department.

Upon reviewing the SD card’s contents, law enforcement uncovered multiple videos of nude minor females. Police searched his home and seized additional electronic devices.

On Hopkins’s cell phone, law enforcement located additional sexually explicit images of minor females, according to court documents.

Hopkins pleaded guilty in April.

