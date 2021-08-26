CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police looking for man who stole diapers from Jewel

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The East Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole diapers and other items from Jewel.

Police say on Aug. 19, the man went into the store on Avenue of the Cities, put eight packs of diapers and meat items in his cart, and left without paying.

The items are valued at several hundred dollars, according to police.

Police said the man was wearing a white tank top and red shorts and drove a white Ford Explorer.

Police ask anyone who knows who he is to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward. Rewards will be paid on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.