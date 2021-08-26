CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on sex abuse, probation violation charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Alvin Houston Sr., 44, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree sexual abuse. He also is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of a weapon.

He is 6-feet-two-inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

