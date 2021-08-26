CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on forgery, theft charges

(KWQC) – Have you seen her?

Trisha Hengle, 40, is wanted by Bettendorf police for forgery and theft. She is also wanted by DeWitt police for failure to appear in forgery charge.

She also is wanted by Davenport police on five counts of forgery and two counts of theft.

Police say she is 5-feet-11-inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

